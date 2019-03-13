× Measles case confirmed in Oakland County

PONTIAC, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have confirmed a case of measles in Oakland County.

MDHHS says the case it is a travel-related case after the person went to Israel and New York.

Oakland County health officials say people could have been exposed to measles at the following locations:

Lincoln Liquor & Rx at 25901 Coolidge Highway in Oak Park on Friday, March 8, from 12:20 to 2:45 p.m.

Jerusalem Pizza at 26025 Greenfield Road in Southfield on Tuesday, March 12 and Wednesday, March 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Other exposures may have happened daily from March 6 to March 13 at these locations:

One Stop Kosher Market at 25155 Greenfield Rd. in Southfield

Ahavas Olam Torah Center at 15620 W. 10 Mile Rd. in Southfield

Congregation Yagdil Torah at 17100 W. 10 Mile Rd. in Southfield

Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit at 24600 Greenfield Rd. in Oak Park

Kollel Institute of Greater Detroit at 15230 Lincoln St. in Oak Park

People who were possibly exposed to measles are advised to watch for symptoms for 21 days. If symptoms develop, inform your healthcare provider so they can take precautions to prevent further exposure.