Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Two well-known actresses are among the 50 charged in a nationwide college cheating scam.

Academy Award Winner Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among dozens of parents, elite college coaches, and college prep execs being charged.

The criminal complaint claims Huffman paid $15,000 to someone who controlled an SAT testing center, while Loughlin is accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have her two daughters recruited to the USC Crew team.

Coaches from Yale, Standford, the University of Southern California, and Georgetown, among others, are implicated in the case.

2. Tonight there is a very special edition of Project Night Lights. The monthly light show is getting a little dose of Star Wars!

Characters from the popular series will be handing out lightsabers to everyone who shows up outside Helen DeVos Children's Hospital while supplies last.

They'll be handing them out starting tonight at 8 p.m. Project Night Lights kicks off at 8:30 outside the hospital downtown Grand Rapids.

3. A local business is once again offering its personalized chocolate easter eggs.

Chocolates by Grimaldi in Grand Haven is selling the homemade eggs which are made of about 140ounces of white, milk, or dark chocolate.

Their artists will even write someone's name on the egg for you and wrap it in a nice Easter box for gifting. The eggs can also be shipped anywhere in the nation and will cost about $20.

Orders will be taken until Friday, April 6.

The store is also offering spring break tours for kids to taste samples for $4 per person.

4. Muskegon is turning 150-years-old this year! They're throwing a three-day celebration to mark the occasion.

City officials in Muskegon announced a concert series featuring artists like Bret Michaels, Kansas, and Gretchen Wilson. They'll take the stage between July 11-13 at Heritage Landing.

Tickets go on sale March 23.

5. There's a new viral trend that's helping keep the earth clean called the #TrashTag Challenge.

The idea behind the challenge is to get people to pick up any trash they stumble upon, and then share their cleanup efforts online, encouraging others to do the same.

While the Trashtag Challenge has recently gained steam online, the man behind the project says it actually began four years ago.