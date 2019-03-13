Muskegon runs past Hudsonville, wins consecutive regional titles for first time in program history

GRAND HAVEN, Mich -- The Muskegon Lady Reds used their full court press to force turnovers and beat Hudsonville 65-39 Wednesday night in a division one regional final.

"It feels great, but never, never satisfied" senior point guard Alyza Winston said.  "We want to go all way this year and we have six seniors and we're not ready to be done yet."

"No team in Muskegon history, as far as girls, has won two regional championships back-to-back" head coach Rodney Walker said.  "It feels good for these young ladies to create some history and I'm really proud of them for all the hard work they've been putting in."

Winston scored 28 points to lead Muskegon who will play DeWitt in the quarterfinals next Tuesday.

