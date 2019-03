× Planned power outage for Middleville-area customers

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — About 2,400 customers around Middleville will be without power for three hours early Saturday.

The planned outage will begin at 2 a.m. for Consumers Energy crews to make electrical repairs to a substation. It will affect people in Middleville, Thornapple, Irving and Rutland townships, and southeastern Caledonia Township.

Everyone who will be impacted by the outage should have received a postcard in the mail from Consumers.