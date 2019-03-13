× Police seek suspect in Battle Creek stabbing

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man was hospitalized Wednesday after getting stabbed during a fight in Battle Creek.

It happened around 4:35 p.m. on Kellogg Street in the Urbandale area of Battle Creek.

Police said the victim was approached by a man who initiated a fight with the victim where both were wrestling on the ground. During the scuffle, the victim was stabbed in the abdomen.

The suspect is described by police as a black man standing approximately 5-foot-6 in his late 30s with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and dark acid-washed jeans.

Police said the victim’s injury wasn’t considered to be life-threatening.

During the fight, police said a neighbor saw what was happening and fired a single “warning shot” into the ground. Investigators are looking into that as well.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Calhoun County dispatch or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.