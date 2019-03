Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Mike Logan will be competing in the 2019 Laughfest Grand Rapids Roast Battle on Friday night.

Logan stopped by our studio to preview the event as roast Garry on his last day!

To learn more information about the Grand Rapids Roast Battle on March 15 click here.

Nicole DiDonato FOX 17 will be helping judge the competition that night.