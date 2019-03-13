School grades and attendance records changed in breach at Orchard View

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A data breach in a student information computer system may have led to some grades being changed.

Orchard View Schools Superintendent Jim Nielsen sent out a letter to parents and posted on Facebook Wednesday that they had become aware of a data breach in PowerSchool, which is the student information system used by the district. Nielsen says that the breach appears to be limited to the high school.

Nielsen says that they have found some unauthorized changes were made to some students’ grades and attendance records. Parents of students who were impacted have been notified.

The district is continuing to investigate who may have been responsible for the breach.