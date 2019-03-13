Support Children’s Healing Center at “Pop-Up Play” charity event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming into contact with someone who has a cold can actually be life-threatening for some local kids. Imaging the daily struggles these kids have to just be a kid. Those with comprised immune systems can find comfort and let loose at the Children's Healing Center, but the center relies on the community for support.

Help support this organization by coming to their upcoming charity event, Pop-Up Play! Inspired by pop-up shops, the annual event will transform an unexpected venue into a playground of fun.

This year, event-goers will have the opportunity to experience the jet-setting excitement of the Amway Corporate Hangar at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. There will be crafty cocktails and whimsical bites while guests learn more about how the Center breaks down barriers of isolation for children with weakened immune systems and their families.

Pop-Up Plau will take place on March 27 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $150, including food and drinks.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit childrenshealingcenter.org.