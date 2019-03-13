Trump blasts ‘fake news’ over Melania body double theory

Posted 12:12 PM, March 13, 2019, by

US President Donald Trump (C) is joined by First Lady Melania Trump (R) and their son Barron before boarding Marine One to depart from the South Lawn of the White House on March 8, 2019 in Washington, DC.MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has had it with the #fakeMelania conspiracy theories that have been circulating on social media.

Trump claims that photos of his wife were altered to make it appear that a look-alike accompanied him to Alabama last week to survey tornado damage.

Trump’s favorite TV program, Fox News’ “Fox &amp; Friends,” reported on the body double theory Wednesday, following up on a Monday segment that aired on ABC’s “The View.”

Trump blames the so-called “fake news” for altering the photos and says “they are only getting more deranged with time!”

Commentators on “The View” noted that the woman with Trump last week looked shorter than the president in photos.

The first lady ditched her customary stilettos and wore sneakers on the trip.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.