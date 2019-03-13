Woman recovering from serious injuries suffered in Ionia Co. crash

Posted 8:47 PM, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:48PM, March 13, 2019

The scene of a crash on March 11, 2019 in Ionia Township, Mich.

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman remains hospitalized while she recovers from injuries suffered in a crash with a semi-truck in Ionia County.

Kimberlee Wotring was driving on M-66 Monday afternoon when authorities say her vehicle crossed the center line and in front of the semi, causing a head-on collision. Investigators are still working to determine why she crossed the center line.

A courtesy photo of Kimberlee Wotring.

Wotring’s daughter, Lisa Wotring, says her mother is in stable but critical condition as she recovers from multiple broken bones, dislocations, a brain bleed and a collapsed lung.

Despite all the injuries suffered in the crash, doctors are telling the family that Kimberlee Wotring is improving and most of the issues will resolve themselves in time or be corrected with surgery.

“She has opened her eyes, if we talk to her and her eyes are open, she does communicate a little,” Lisa Wotring said.

She says the family is doing better as her mother recovers, and they have started a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses.

