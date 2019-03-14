× ArtPrize announces artists participating in Project 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Project 1 by ArtPrize has announced six artists who will be featured the event’s inaugural exhibitions.

Project 1 will focus on the selected artists who will produced large public artworks that will be scattered throughout Grand Rapids.

The event’s theme is “Crossed Lines,” and will aim to display how lines are drawn to define public and private space, and how boundaries impact a person’s movement and sense of belonging in a city.

The artists selected to participate are:

Amanda Browder from Brooklyn, New York

Heather Hart from Brooklyn, New York

Rafael Lozano-Hemmer from Montreal, Canada

Olalekan Jeyifous from Brooklyn, New York

Paul Amenta and Ted Lott from Grand Rapids

The artists were chosen by Artistic Director Kevin Buist and a curatorial advisory committee.

Project 1 will run from Sept. 7 to Oct. 27 in place of the ArtPrize competition. ArtPrize will return in 2020.