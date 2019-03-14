Severe Storms Possible Thursday

‘Bodies Revealed’ to return to Grand Rapids Public Museum this fall

Posted 4:38 PM, March 14, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – After nearly a decade, “Bodies Revealed” is set to return to the Grand Rapids Public Museum this fall.

Showcasing whole and partial body specimens that have been preserved through an innovative process, the exhibition will open at the museum on Nov. 16, giving visitors the opportunity to view the complexity of their own organs and organ systems.

The exhibit includes more than a dozen full body specimens and hundreds of organs, all of which exhibitors say will be respectfully displayed to tell the story of the intricate systems at work within each of us.

“Bodies Revealed is an incredible learning opportunity that will enlighten, empower, fascinate and inspire curiosity in museum visitors,” said Dale Robertson, president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Public Museum in a press release. “It is rare to get such an in-depth educational and professional look at our amazing bodies and the complicated way they work – this exhibition gives us this opportunity.

Many of the exhibition’s whole body specimens are presented in athletic poses, allowing visitors to better understand their own everyday motions and activities. Other specimens show the damage that can be caused to organs by unhealthy habits, such as over-eating and smoking.

Each specimen is preserved through a technique called polymer preservation, a process that permanently preserves human tissue through the use of liquid silicone rubber that is treated and hardened.

Tickets for the exhibition will go on sale in the fall.

