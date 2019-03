Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As St. Paddy's weekend draws nearer, many of us might start to feel a bit luckier. Celebrate with the Grand Haven American Post 28 with good food and good music at their St. Patrick's Dinner.

The St. Patrick's Dinner will take place Saturday, March 16 from 6-8 p.m.

Gotak will be performing throughout the evening, an Irish band from Grand Haven High School.

Dinner cost $10 per person.

To get tickets, visit grandhavenlegion.org.