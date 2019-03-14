Child found safe, 2 arrested after AMBER Alert in Paradise, Michigan

Posted 12:02 AM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:22AM, March 14, 2019

UPDATE: The child has been found safe and both suspects are now in custody of Michigan State Police.

PARADISE, Mich. — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old who was taken by his father Wednesday night in Chippeawa County.

Investigators say George Stephen Cunningham, 53, is believed to have abducted the 5-year-old child, identified as Zephaniau George Cunningham.

The child was abducted from the 9000 block of N. Whitefish Point Road in Paradise, Michigan around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say George is 5’8, 165 pounds and wears glasses. He is believed to have a second adult with him.

He is said to be driving a 1986 Ford F-250 pickup truck camo in color with a MI plate of DQQ5813.

The child is described as 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 906-495-3312 or call 911.

 

