Fire Chief: cause of manufactured-house fire undetermined

TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators don’t know yet what caused a manufactured house to catch fire Wednesday afternoon in Allegan County, but they say two people got out safely.

It broke out around 1:40 p.m. at 17 Tompkins Drive, which runs south off 108th Avenue and is west of 26th Street. The location is roughly between the cities of Otsego and Allegan.

Gobles-Pine Grove Fire Department Chief Pat Wiosaowski told FOX 17 on Thursday night they’re still trying to determine what started the fire. He says the double-wide home was destroyed.

Firefighters from the Otsego and Allegan fire departments assisted Gobles-Pine Grove crews at the scene.

The fire was put out by 5 p.m. Wednesday.