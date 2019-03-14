Fire Chief: cause of manufactured-house fire undetermined

Posted 8:41 PM, March 14, 2019, by

Logo taken from 'Support the Pine Grove Fire Department' Facebook page.

TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — Investigators don’t know yet what caused a manufactured house to catch fire Wednesday afternoon in Allegan County, but they say two people got out safely.

It broke out around 1:40 p.m. at 17 Tompkins Drive, which runs south off 108th Avenue and is west of 26th Street. The location is roughly between the cities of Otsego and Allegan.

Gobles-Pine Grove Fire Department Chief Pat Wiosaowski told FOX 17 on Thursday night they’re still trying to determine what started the fire. He says the double-wide home was destroyed.

Firefighters from the Otsego and Allegan fire departments assisted Gobles-Pine Grove crews at the scene.

The fire was put out by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.