Fulmer won’t pitch in near future, to work on mechanics

Posted 6:26 PM, March 14, 2019, by

Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning at Progressive Field on September 15, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer will not pitch in games in the near future, focusing on lower-body mechanics.

“He took a step back to refine his lower-body mechanics,” Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said after Thursday’s 4-4 tie with Boston. “We have no timetable when he’s going to get back on the mound.”

Gardenhire declined to provide additional details about the decision.

Fulmer won AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2016 but has struggled to return to that form. He was 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA last year, his season cut short in mid-September because of knee problems.

Outfielder Nicholas Castellanos, who had a bruised left hand, is to take batting practice Friday. Gardenhire said if soreness persists, Castellanos may be examined by doctors.

