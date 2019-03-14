Get your body ready for summer at Title Boxing Club Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we inch closer to shorts weather, we want to look our best when we sport our summer wardrobe. Title Boxing Club in Grand Rapids has a six-week challenge to help people get motivated to look their best and shed some pounds before summer comes.

Leigh Ann can testify to how well their program works and went to their Grand Rapids location to get in a workout.

Title Boxing Club of Grand Rapids is located at 5150 Northland Drive NE Suite H, Grand Rapids.

For more information, check them out on Facebook.