Grand Rapids Drive to host Ben Wallace night this Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Ben Wallace had an outstanding career on the basketball court, leading the Detroit Pistons to a NBA championship in 2004. Now, he's done playing and is shifting into a role as co-owner of the NBA G-League's Grand Rapids Drive franchise. This Friday, March 14th, the Drive are hosting Ben Wallace night where the first 1,000 fans will receive a Big Ben bobblehead.

"It's an awesome feeling," Wallace said on Thursday, "especially after you retire and you aren't active in a role as a player anymore and for fans to still come out and appreciate what you did in your career and celebrate that with you is an awesome feeling."

Big Ben then weighed in on how the bobblehead looks.

"I think they did an awesome job with the bobblehead," Wallace laughed, "with what I looked like when I was playing at least but right now they need more grey hair on the bobblehead and maybe replace the basketball with a brief case," he chuckled.

Doors will open at 5:45 pm on Friday night.