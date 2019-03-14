Hesperia woman killed in Muskegon Co. crash

HOLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Hesperia, Michigan woman is dead after a crash earlier this week in Muskegon County.

The Muskegon County Sheriff says that Madisan Sierra White, 20, was driving east on E. Holton Whitehall Road Monday night when she ran off the road and hit a tree. White was found dead at the scene at about 11:00 p.m. Investigators say they don’t know how long before White’s vehicle was found that she had crashed.

Investigators say it is not known if alcohol was a factor in the crash, but speed and road conditions seem to be contributing factors.