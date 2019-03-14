Hot start leads Pewamo-Westphalia to state semifinal win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- Pewamo-Westphalia scored the games first 15 points and led 19-5 after one quarter on its way to a 60-45 division three boys basketball state semifinal win over Erie-Mason Thursday afternoon.

"That is huge especially with this team, they shoot so well they hit so many threes all year" Pirates senior center Andre Smith, who scored 14 points and grabbed 9 rebounds, said. "Coming out hot gave us confidence and we were able to pressure them hands in their face, so that helped us out a ton."

The Eagles closed to within one (23-22) in the second quarter, but the Pewamo-Westphalia scored the final five points of the half to lead 28-22 at the break.

Pewamo-Westphalia (27-0) advances to play Iron Mountain (27-0) in the state championship game Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center.

"This has always been a dream of ours and we've watched some of our older friends grow up and they went to state finals in 2014" senior forward Nathan Wirth said. "Every since then I wanted to be here and now that we are here it's hard to explain it, I don't know."