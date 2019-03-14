Inspired Mama: Conference designed to support and connect moms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Motherhood can be messy, its full of highs and lows, sometimes within a matter of minutes. Often times the 'job' can feel overwhelming. That`s where the vision of Samantha Cutler comes in, she is on a mission to create a community of support for moms.

"I mean it`s the hardest job, but the most fulfilling at the same time and I think it`s hard to admit that sometimes especially when you don`t have that group of moms that you`ve bonded with. And you don`t know that other moms are feeling that way. It`s so good when you hear another mom complain about their four year old that they are so in love with, but they need a break from."

It's a reality many moms feel but may not talk about and often can be left thinking they're the only ones struggling or stressed, but that couldn't be farther from the truth. "I just always thought what can I do to support moms? To make them realize that they`re not the only one doing this. A way to get them together and make them feel supported." That`s how Inspired Mama was born, an all day conference for moms to connect, grow and become motivated to pursue greatness in everyday motherhood.

"I really hope that they bring that support, that they feel the motivation to be their best self. I`m hoping that they have some tools to use for when they are in the middle of that toddler temper tantrum or that teenager rolling their eyes. That they know they have support behind them and also that it`s OK to have their own life outside of being a mom."

The day will be filled with motivational speakers having candid conversations about the ups and downs of mother hood, as well as a health panel with experts like pediatricians, mental health professionals, chiropractors, and physical therapists. There will also be break out sessions that include everything from yoga to vision boarding and organizing.

All with the goal of empowering women to feel more confident in every aspect of their lives. "A big part of the conference is we`re not just moms. You know we work outside the home, or we don`t work outside the home, yet we are a person and we`re not just a mom. And I think that is so important to build us up as an individual and think about what we want our lives to look like and not just to get into the day to day getting through every day with our kids," Samantha said.

The conference is being held on Saturday March 23 at the Grand Haven Community Center. Things will kick off at 9:15 and end at 4pm. There will also be lunch and vendors on hand to do some shopping!