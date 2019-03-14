Terminally ill Ionia boy sworn in as honorary deputy

Posted 8:05 PM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:07PM, March 14, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia boy was sworn in as an honorary deputy sheriff at the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Four-year-old Peyton Dennis was presented an oath of office certificate, an arm patch and a deputy sheriff badge before getting to work.

After being sworn in, Peyton called central dispatch to check into service, operated the department’s remote control robot, tried on a bulletproof vest, checked out the dive team equipment, hung out in a patrol vehicle and took a tour of the sheriff’s office.

Peyton’s family also received a gas gift card to help cover travel expenses while he continues to be treated for an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Over the last month, he had trouble walking and parts of his face sagged. His parents took him to a doctor, where a CAT scan revealed two tumors growing in the middle of his brain where doctors can’t operate.

His only available treatment is radiation, which doctors think will shrink the tumors for a while to improve his quality of life.

His family says he is remaining positive, and they will be throwing a cowboy and police-themed party for his fifth birthday on April 6.

Those interested in supporting the family can visit their GoFundMe, Facebook page, or Peyton’s birthday party event page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.