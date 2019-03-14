Terminally ill Ionia boy sworn in as honorary deputy

IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia boy was sworn in as an honorary deputy sheriff at the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Four-year-old Peyton Dennis was presented an oath of office certificate, an arm patch and a deputy sheriff badge before getting to work.

After being sworn in, Peyton called central dispatch to check into service, operated the department’s remote control robot, tried on a bulletproof vest, checked out the dive team equipment, hung out in a patrol vehicle and took a tour of the sheriff’s office.

Peyton’s family also received a gas gift card to help cover travel expenses while he continues to be treated for an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Over the last month, he had trouble walking and parts of his face sagged. His parents took him to a doctor, where a CAT scan revealed two tumors growing in the middle of his brain where doctors can’t operate.

His only available treatment is radiation, which doctors think will shrink the tumors for a while to improve his quality of life.

His family says he is remaining positive, and they will be throwing a cowboy and police-themed party for his fifth birthday on April 6.

Those interested in supporting the family can visit their GoFundMe, Facebook page, or Peyton’s birthday party event page.