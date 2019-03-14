Lace up & dress up for a good cause at the St. Paddy’s Day Leprechaun Chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't wait until St. Patrick's Day to bust out the green or to throw on an Irish costume, the St. Paddy's Day Leprechaun Chase is the place to put it all on display!

On Saturday, racers can lace up their sneakers for a wonderful cause.

The course winds through downtown Holland, historic Windmill Island and the Hope College campus. The Wee Chase takes the runners on the sidewalk surrounding Centennial Park.

All proceeds will go to My Team Triumph, an athletic ride-along program created for children, teens, adults, and veterans with disabilities.

The Wee Chase starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K starts at 8:45 a.m.

Registration cost $25 and can be done online.