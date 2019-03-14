Severe Storms Possible Thursday

Lace up & dress up for a good cause at the St. Paddy’s Day Leprechaun Chase

Posted 11:19 AM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18AM, March 14, 2019

Don't wait until St. Patrick's Day to bust out the green or to throw on an Irish costume, the St. Paddy's Day Leprechaun Chase is the place to put it all on display!

On Saturday, racers can lace up their sneakers for a wonderful cause.

The course winds through downtown Holland, historic Windmill Island and the Hope College campus. The Wee Chase takes the runners on the sidewalk surrounding Centennial Park.

All proceeds will go to My Team Triumph, an athletic ride-along program created for children, teens, adults, and veterans with disabilities.

The Wee Chase starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K starts at 8:45 a.m.

Registration cost $25 and can be done online.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.