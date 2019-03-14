Man convicted of killing gas station clerk in Wyoming

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Kent County jury has convicted a man accused of killing a gas station clerk in an armed robbery last May.

Willie Bryant, Jr. was found guilty Thursday afternoon after about 90 minutes of jury deliberations. Bryant, Jr. was convicted of Murder, Armed Robbery and Felony Firearm. He also pleaded guilty of being a four-time Habitual Offender. He will be sentenced to likely spend the rest of his life in prison on April 11.

Bryant was accused of killing Shannon Schoen, 48, in May 2018 during an armed robbery at the Marathon gas station at 28th Street and Buchanan Avenue SW. Family members told FOX 17 at the time that four times previously, Schoen had been the subject of an attempted armed robbery at the gas station but had fought off the suspected robbers each time.