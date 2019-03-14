Severe Storms Possible Thursday

MDOT announces closure dates for I-196 project

Posted 4:32 PM, March 14, 2019

I-196 bridge over the Grand River, with work being done in the water under the bridge. (FOX 17 Skyview)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced when a portion of westbound I-196 near downtown Grand Rapids will be closed for construction.

The highway will be closed from Ottawa to Lane avenues from April to August while MDOT reconstructs and widens the portion over the Grand River.

All westbound traffic on I-196 will have to exit at Fuller, College or Ottawa avenues. MDOT’s recommended detour is to take I-96 west to US-131 south to I-196.

A map of a construction project planned for I-196 over the Grand River in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Courtesy: MDOT)

