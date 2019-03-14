× MDOT announces closure dates for I-196 project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced when a portion of westbound I-196 near downtown Grand Rapids will be closed for construction.

The highway will be closed from Ottawa to Lane avenues from April to August while MDOT reconstructs and widens the portion over the Grand River.

All westbound traffic on I-196 will have to exit at Fuller, College or Ottawa avenues. MDOT’s recommended detour is to take I-96 west to US-131 south to I-196.