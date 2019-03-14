Meijer LPGA Classic makes changes to course at Blythefield

BELMONT, Mich. – Looking to provide a greater fan experience for spectators, tournament officials have opted to reroute the course for this year’s Meijer LPGA Classic.

The 2019 tournament, which will be held June 11-16 at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, will see holes 1 and 18 move near the main entrance of the course with the tee box and fairway situated along Grand Taste, the event’s restaurant showcase.

The procession of the remaining holes will be altered, as well.