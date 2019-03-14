Meijer LPGA Classic makes changes to course at Blythefield

BELMONT, Mich. – Looking to provide a greater fan experience for spectators, tournament officials have opted to reroute the course for this year’s Meijer LPGA Classic.
The 2019 tournament, which will be held June 11-16 at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, will see holes 1 and 18 move near the main entrance of the course with the tee box and fairway situated along Grand Taste, the event’s restaurant showcase.
The procession of the remaining holes will be altered, as well.
“This enhancement gives everyone – spectators, volunteers, TV viewers and players – a chance to get closer to the excitement and allows us to better showcase how this week is so much more than just golf,” said Cathy Cooper, executive director of the tournament, in a press release.
“We are focused on making this a fantastic event for the entire community and for families while taking care of our hungry neighbors.”
This year’s tournament will host a field of 144 women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition and will once again benefit Meijer’s Simply Give program, an effort that helps restock the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest.
The 2018 tournament, which was awarded the “Best Fan Experience” by the LPGA Tour in November, raised $1.1 million for local food pantries.
Further information on the LPGA Classic can be found at meijerLPGAclassic.com.