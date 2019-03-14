Severe Storms Possible Thursday

Mich. HS student charged after rap video appears to threaten shooting

Posted 12:55 PM, March 14, 2019, by

MARYSVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan high school student has been charged after allegedly making a rap video that appeared to threaten a school shooting.

Marysville Public Safety Chief Tom Konik tells the Times Herald of Port Huron that the 16-year-old Marysville Public Schools student was charged Wednesday in juvenile court with making a false report of domestic terrorism. He’s currently being held at a juvenile detention center.

The school district says staff became aware of the video Tuesday afternoon and notified police. The student at Marysville High School, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Detroit, wasn’t at school that day. The school district has it’s working to ensure the safety of students, staff and visitors.

