MSP: Multiple notifications for canceled Amber Alerts on cell providers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police say cellphone carriers are experiencing the issue causing people receiving multiple notifications for a canceled Amber Alert.

An MSP spokesperson says they issue Amber Alerts, but do not issue the alerts sent to phones.

Authorities request Wireless Emergency Alerts through the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who then coordinate with local media and cellphone carriers.

MSP says it is on the individual carriers to sent out the notifications, not investigators.