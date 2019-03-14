Severe Storms Possible Thursday

Presidential contender Gillibrand to campaign in Michigan

Posted 1:08 PM, March 14, 2019, by

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - FEBRUARY 18: U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks to guests during a campaign stop at the Chrome Horse Saloon on February 18, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CLAWSON, Mich. (AP) — Democratic presidential contender Kirsten Gillibrand will campaign in Michigan next week.

The U.S. senator from New York will join Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday at a meet-and-greet event hosted by Fems for Dems in Clawson in vote-rich Oakland County in suburban Detroit. Earlier in the day, Gillibrand will participate in a town hall-style event hosted by MSNBC in Auburn Hills.

She is the first high-profile presidential candidate to campaign in Michigan this year. Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland visited Detroit in January.

Gillibrand endorsed Whitmer for governor before last year’s primary and campaigned on her behalf in the state in the fall.

Whitmer recently urged all of the 2020 presidential candidates to visit Michigan, saying she is “rolling out the red carpet.”

