Public meeting will offer answers to questions on I-96 construction

Posted 10:37 AM, March 14, 2019

I-96 Portland Google Street View

PORTLAND, Mich. — Improvements are planned for nearly 10 miles of I-96 in Ionia County this year. If you have questions, the Michigan Department of Transportation has answers to offer during a public meeting.

The $9.4 million project will include repairing and resurfacing of I-96 between Sunfield Road and the Ionia/Clinton county line. The Cutler Road bridge over the freeway will also be replaced.

Meet with MDOT staff Thursday, March 21, 4-6 p.m., at Portland City Hall, 259 Kent Street, Portland.

