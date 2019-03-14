× Rain, snow melt causing issues for gravel roads in West MI

FOX 17 — Road commissions in several West Michigan counties are warning drivers about flooded roadways and issues with maintaining gravel roads.

The Newaygo County Road Commission said it is working to mark and fix multiple areas with heavy water over the roads.

However, the road commission says it will be unable to visit all the sites that are having issues because it doesn’t have enough blockades to put out.

Drivers are advised to avoid the following areas:

8th Street between Stone Road and Warner Avenue

60th Street west of Green Avenue

Dickinson Avenue north of 8th Street

Dickinson Avenue between Luce and Baseline

Stone from 44th to State

Luce Avenue between 24th and 32nd streets

Cypress Avenue between 128th and 136th streets

Croswell Avenue north of 48th Street

Cottonwood Avenue between 124th and 136th streets

Cottonwood Avenue and 128th Street (intersection)

12 Mile Road between Maple Island and Dickinson Avenue

In a Facebook post, the Ionia County Road Commission acknowledged most of the county’s gravel roads “look like minefields.” It also said it will be unable to scrape the roads because they are so saturated from rain and snow melt.

Calhoun County released a similar message, telling citizens that rain and existing moisture is preventing the gravel roads from being reshaped.

The Kent County Road Commission advised drivers that time is the best healer for depleted gravel roads, and that it will continue to monitor gravel roads and treat them in spots.