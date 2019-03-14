Search continues for ‘person of interest’ after two found dead

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are continuing their search for Derrell Brown, 45, following the discovery of two bodies in a home on Sheldon Avenue Southeast yesterday.

It’s classified as a suspicious death investigation. Police still haven’t released the names of the victims, how they died, or how Brown may be connected to the case.

Brown has several alias’s including Darryl Robinson, Carter Brown, Derrick Brown, Michael Richardson, Marcus Wright and Jay.

Former neighbor and friend of the victims’ family, Christina Guyton said, “I had to come down here and pay my respect [sic], my condolences out of the love that I have for her. It’s just being returned. I wouldn’t want to be in her shoes.”

Police said Brown is 5’8, 180 pounds. He’s got multiple unrelated warrants and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or have any information Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.