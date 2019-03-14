Teen allegedly approached by suspicious man while walking to school

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich– The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious situation that was reported Thursday.

They say a 14-year-old girl was walking to Northview High School when she was approached by a man in a vehicle at the intersection of Providence and Costa. Police say the male driver claimed to be friends with the girl’s father and asked if she wanted a ride to school because it was raining outside. The man also reportedly asked the girl to come closer to him so he could tell her ‘something’.

The female told investigators she called her friend to let her know what was happening, and that her friend’s mother called the police.

The man then reportedly drove away without making any physical contact with the teen.

The suspect in this case is described as a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic man who is overweight. He was was seen driving an older red or maroon boxy van with a dent in the left rear bumper.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632–6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.