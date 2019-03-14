× Thunderstorms bring tornado, flooding, outages in Lower Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — A powerful line of thunderstorms swept through West Michigan late Thursday afternoon, bringing down power lines and trees, and dropping heavy rain – and hail – in some locations.

Flood warnings are posted in the northern counties of the FOX 17 viewing area. There was significant flooding north of Grand Rapids – in Newaygo and Montcalm counties – from snowmelt and heavy rain.

Tornado Warnings were posted in Jackson, Genesee, Lenawee, Shiawassee, and Washtenaw counties. By 7:26 p.m., the ones in Lenawee, Genesee and Shiawassee counties had been canceled. Fire & Rescue in Vernon (Shiawassee Co.), was confirming at 7:03 p.m. “lots of debris and two homes damaged from a confirmed tornado.”

A National Weather Service ‘Wind Advisory’ was in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday for most counties in the region, with winds occasionally gusting to more than 45 miles per hour. The top wind gust early in the evening was clocked in South Haven at 67 miles per hour. FOX 17 chief meteorologist Kevin Craig says we may see some 40-to-45 mile per hour non-thunderstorm wind gusts Thursday night.

Pea-sized to quarter-inch hail was reported in some locations, with golf ball-sized hail in northern Indiana – near the Michigan border.

Kent County Central Dispatch reported to FOX 17 a tree blocking Grand River Drive at 5 Mile Road northeast around 5:30 p.m. Water was over the road and blocking on 20 Mile Road near Red Pine Drive in northwest Kent County. In southeast Kent County, trees also were blocking 100th Street SE at Morse Avenue, and standing water was reported on 108th Street SE near Whitneyville Avenue.

Ottawa County Central Dispatchers told us standing water was reported on Cottonwood Drive at Bauer Road in Jenison, Chicago Drive near 48th Avenue in the Zeeland/Jamestown Township area, and 24th Avenue south of I-196 in Jamestown Township.

Allegan County Dispatch says 32nd Street had standing water near 134th Avenue in Monterrey Township

Many roads around the region have standing water over them. The Newaygo County Road Commission reported washouts in the following locations:

8th between Stone and Warner

Luce between 24th and 32nd

Dickinson between Luce and Baseline

12 Mile at Maple Island

Cottonwood at 128th

Cypress between 128th and 136th

Stone from 44th to State

Oceana County Road Commission had shut down M-120 (Maple Island), from 24th St. to 48th St.

Newaygo County Emergency Services offered flooding-safety tips in a public post, saying “Turn around, don’t drown”.

The first round of storms was followed by sunshine – and rainbows – in some areas.

At 6:40 p.m., the Consumers Energy Outage Map was showing 71 “active outages” affecting 2,173 customers in West Michigan.

Near the Allegan County/Van Buren County line, 417 outages were first reported at 5:35 p.m., according to the utility company. Estimated power-restoration time was 10 p.m. Just to the west, 94 customers were affected in Casco and Geneva townships, northeast of South Haven.

Near the Barry/Calhoun/Eaton county line, 59 Consumers’ customers were in the dark. That outage was first reported at 6:24 p.m. and was scheduled to be restored quickly.

Farther to the north, in Newaygo County’s Croton Township, the lights were out for 110 homes as of 5:34 p.m., with Consumers project power to be restored by 10 p.m.