Severe Storms Possible Thursday

Todd takes a ride in a Monster Jam Speedster

Posted 12:10 PM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:01PM, March 14, 2019

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series is coming to Van Andel Arena, and as the name implies, fans are going to see a lot more than monster trucks.

There are going to be three different types of vehicles driven by these men and women racers: monster trucks, speedsters, and ATVs.

Todd got to take one of the speedsters for a test drive with Monster Jam: Triple Threat Series athlete, Kayla Blood.

Monster Jam will be at Van Andel Arena March 22-24.

For details on show times and pit parties, visit ticketmaster.com, or purchase tickets in person at the Van Andel Arena Box office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.