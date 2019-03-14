Todd takes a ride in a Monster Jam Speedster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series is coming to Van Andel Arena, and as the name implies, fans are going to see a lot more than monster trucks.

There are going to be three different types of vehicles driven by these men and women racers: monster trucks, speedsters, and ATVs.

Todd got to take one of the speedsters for a test drive with Monster Jam: Triple Threat Series athlete, Kayla Blood.

Monster Jam will be at Van Andel Arena March 22-24.

For details on show times and pit parties, visit ticketmaster.com, or purchase tickets in person at the Van Andel Arena Box office.