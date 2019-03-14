Tri-Unity Christian prepares for the state semifinals

EAST LANSING, Mich -- Jason Hutton and ESPN 96.1's Bret Bakita preview Tri-Unity Christian's state semifinal matchup with Frankfort live inside of the Breslin Center.
