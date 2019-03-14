Union City teens arrested for allegedly searching police chief’s mailbox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION CITY, Mich. — Two teens were arrested in Union City Wednesday after they were allegedly caught snooping through the police chief’s mailbox.

Police say 19-year-old Clayton Fisher and his 14-year-old accomplice were trying to locate some drugs someone said was in a mailbox.

When they didn’t find them in the mailbox they were supposed to, police say the teens went looking and ended up in a play they were almost guaranteed to get caught: Police Chief Chris Mathis’ mailbox.

“Definitely was a bad idea,” Mathis said. “I think it was a bad idea to go in anyone’s house and in anyone’s things.”

Mathis says the kids tried to run away, but avoiding the police chief in a small town proved to be a tall task for the suspects.

“I had a very good neighbor with an eagle eye that saw this, and alerted me to it,” he said.

Police said the pair was caught shortly after and confessed to what they had done.

Fisher and the 14-year-old are both facing charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct for the incident, but they also had to deal with a sit-down with their parents and police.

“Our big hope is that the kids learn from this episode and straighten out,” Mathis said. “We talked in person to both sets of parents. So, I think they got the message clear to the kids.”

Police say they don’t believe there was ever any drugs in any of the town’s mailboxes and that the two had been tricked.