Arrest made after theft from vehicles at governor’s home

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An arrest has been made after property was stolen from two vehicles parked at the official residence of Michigan’s governor.

State police spokeswoman Shanon Banner tells the Lansing State Journal that a suspect was arrested Friday.

Banner declined to provide details of the theft or the suspect. How the person got onto the gated property early Thursday also was not released.

Armed security patrols the property where the ranch-style home sits. There also are security cameras.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer moved into the home with her family after taking office in January. Banner declined to say if the family was home at the time of the theft.

Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown tells The Detroit News that the state police’s “expertise and quick action” were appreciated.

