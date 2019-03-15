× Bronson Healthcare announces $60M Cancer Pavilion project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Healthcare has announced plans to build a $60 million cancer treatment facility in Kalamazoo.

Bronson is planning to build a five-story, 85,000-square-foot outpatient facility that will be built on the Bronson Methodist Hospital campus. It will be located in the southeast corner of Vine and John streets.

A release says construction will take just under two years and the building is targeted to open in January 2021.

The building will house offices for medical oncology, hematology and infusion services.