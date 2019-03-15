Celebrate your furry friend at LaughFest’s “People and Pets”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LaughFest knows how funny our pets can be, which is why on the last day of the funny-fest will celebrate these furry- or not so furry- pets at the People and Pets celebration.

On March 17 at GRCC Ford Fieldhouse, everyone is invited to bring their pets for a day of fun. There will be vendor tables for various animal care services in West Michigan, a photo booth, giveaways, entertainment, family activities, and more.

There will also be contests for best pet trick, best look-a-like, best costume, and most unique pet! Winners in each category will receive a trophy and a prize bag filled with goodies.

Registration for contests is 10 a.m. – 12 p.m and the contests start at 12:30PM.

For more information on this free event, visit laughfestgr.org.