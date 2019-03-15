Celebrate your furry friend at LaughFest’s “People and Pets”

LaughFest knows how funny our pets can be, which is why on the last day of the funny-fest will celebrate these furry- or not so furry- pets at the People and Pets celebration.

On March 17 at GRCC Ford Fieldhouse, everyone is invited to bring their pets for a day of fun. There will be vendor tables for various animal care services in West Michigan, a photo booth, giveaways, entertainment, family activities, and more.

There will also be contests for best pet trick, best look-a-like, best costume, and most unique pet! Winners in each category will receive a trophy and a prize bag filled with goodies.

Registration for contests is 10 a.m. – 12 p.m and the contests start at 12:30PM.

For more information on this free event, visit laughfestgr.org.

