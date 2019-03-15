Come Saturday night, Cygnus 27 closing for one year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The iconic Cygnus 27 restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids will suspend operations by the close of business Saturday, as a project to renovate the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel glass tower picks up steam.

Cygnus 27 gets its name from its locations 27 stories up in the 664-room Amway Grand, which opened in 1982 under the new name. An original section of the building, 187 Monroe Avenue NW(at Pearl Street) opened in 1916 as the Pantlind Hotel.

The current $40 million renovation that got underway this year entails replacement of the tower exterior with new glass that has a lighter tint, and that will be more transparent from the inside. The glass also will be more reflective and energy efficient.

The Amway Grand Plaza Hotel is part of the AHC+Hospitality management company.