The Win Tavern 33 is at 7628 Georgetown Center Drive in Jenison.
Dining with Dave – The Win Tavern 33
-
Dining with Dave – Tujax Tavern in Delton
-
Dining With Dave – Riverdog Tavern
-
Dining with Dave – Monelli’s Italian Grill
-
Dining with Dave – Choo Choo Grill
-
Dining with Dave – The Matchbox Diner and Drinks
-
-
Dining with Dave – Crane’s Pie Pantry
-
Dining with Dave – Cedar Springs Brewing Company
-
Trail connection between Kent, Ottawa counties moves closer to reality
-
Dining with Dave – The Station Grill
-
Grand Haven girls remain perfect after conference win over East Kentwood
-
-
Zadina nets 12th goal of season as the Griffins beat the Penguins
-
Droste’s late bucket sends Pewamo-Westphalia to the regional finals
-
Jenison upsets Kenowa Hills in 11th annual pink out cancer game