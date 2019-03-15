× DIY studio ‘Hammer & Stain West Michigan’ opens in Grandville

Grandville, Michigan; Hammer & Stain West Michigan, a new DIY studio, is celebrating their grand opening with a special ribbon cutting ceremony and open house Saturday, March 16th from 3:00-6:00 P.M.

During the open house, guests will be able to create a complimentary mini-tile paint project, check out the workshop, see samples of projects, and enter to win great prizes.

Complimentary snacks and refreshments will be provided and it’s open to all ages.

At ‘Hammer & Stain West Michigan’ you can personalize, and create a wide variety of projects during our workshops. The allows you to gather with friends to create wood and paint projects perfect for your home or gifting.

Private parties are encourages– bachelorette, GNO, date night or birthday parties are all great ideas.

For more information, visit http://www.hammerandstainwestmichigan.com or find Hammer & Stain West Michigan on Facebook or Instagram @hammerandstainwestmichigan.

They are located at 3901 Chicago Dr SW, Suite 109, Grandville, MI 49418