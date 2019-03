Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREMONT, Mich. -- Not everyone is enjoying water-covered roads, but some kids in West Michigan are.

Viewer video sent to us by Gayle in Fremont shows her grandkids wake boarding Thursday on a flooded road in Fremont. She says it was their perfect opportunity to take advantage of the high water and wake board.

She says "when it rains, it thaws, ride"