Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Maxine is a 5-year-old Terrier Mix who came to the shelter as an owner surrender in October. She has been in the foster program for a while now and recently came back to HSWM due to her foster family having another dog. That being said Maxine should be an only pet at least until she is acclimated to her new home.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org or call (616) 437-8900.