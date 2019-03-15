“Green” cocktails to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's nothing wrong with green beer, but some festive spirits would be even better!

Nate Blury, the founder of the Original Tin Cup, shares some of his favorite St. Paddy's Day recipes.

Cucumber Mint Gin Coolers

6 ounces gin

1 cup cucumber cut into chunks, plus a few thinly sliced for garnish

12 mint leaves (plus more for garnish)

2 tablespoons raw sugar

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

Club soda to top it off.

Instructions

In the jar of a blender, combine the cucumber chunks, the mint leaves, sugar, and lemon juice. Puree until you have a smooth mixture. Fill two glasses with ice. Add 2 ounces of gin to each glass and the thinly sliced cucumbers. Fill the glasses to 2/3rds full with the cucumber mixture. Top with club soda and stir well. Garnish with fresh mint

Apple Ginger Martini Cocktails:

4 oz ginger infused vodka

4 oz fresh green apple lime juice

1 Tablespoon/15ml maple or honey simple syrup (made by mixing equal parts of maple syrup or honey with filtered water until fully dissolved)

For the Ginger Infused Vodka 1/2 cup vodka 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated .

For the Green Apple and Lime Juice: 1 large tart green apple, cored and cut into slices (ex. granny smith) ¼ cup of filtered water Juice of 1 large or 2 small limes Apple slices for garnish (optional)



Instructions

Add the apple and lime juice, the vodka and the maple syrup to a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker halfway with ice and shake vigorously until the shaker turns frosty. Strain into the chilled glasses. Garnish with the reserved apple slices.

4) The Last Word Cocktail

1½ ounces gin

1½ ounces maraschino liqueur (such as Luxardo)

1½ ounces green Chartreuse

1½ ounces freshly squeezed lime juice

Instructions

Fill a cocktail shaker halfway full with ice. Add the gin, maraschino, Chartreuse and lime juice. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds, until well chilled. Strain into the chilled glasses.

Don't forget to use the promo code STPATRICK to get a special discount at the originaltincup.com.