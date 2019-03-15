High water closes roads in Newaygo County

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. -- Drivers are being warned about roads covered by high water after warm temperatures and heavy rains.

The Newaygo County Road Commission sent out an alert, with a list of affect roads:

• 60th St. west of Green Ave.
• Dickinson Ave. north of 8th St.
• Luce Ave. between 24th St. and 32nd St.
• Cypress Ave. between 128th and 136th
• Croswell Ave. north of 48th St.
• Cottonwood Ave. between 124th St. and 136th St.
• Cottonwood Ave. and 128th St. (intersection)
• 12 Mile Rd. between Maple Island and Dickinson Ave.

Please avoid these areas.

