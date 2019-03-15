Many roads impassable in Kent County

Posted 7:53 AM, March 15, 2019, by

The list of impassable roads from the Kent County Road Commission is a long one this time:

Summit (12 Mile Rd to 13 Mile Rd)

Division Ave (11 Mile Rd to Fonger)

19 Mile Rd (Peach Ridge to Fruit Ridge)

21 Mile Rd (Red Pine to Albrecht)

20 Mile Rd (Red Pine to Albrecht)

16 Mile Rd (Algoma to Edgerton)

18 Mile Rd (White Creek to Simmons)

Grosvenor (west of Ritchie dead end)

Tisdel (19 Mile Rd to 20 Mile Rd)

Sorensen (21 Mile Rd to 22 Mile Rd)

Ashley (Beardsley to 11 Mile Rd)

7 Mile Rd (Dunn to Corrigan)

Konkle & Jupiter

Bailey Park & Purchase

Canright & Briggs

4 Mile Rd & Briggs

River Point

2 Mile Rd (Pettis to Egypt Valley)

4 Mile Rd (Pettis to Egypt Valley)

Peach Ridge (8 Mile Rd to 9 Mile Rd)

Reeds Lake Blvd (East Beltline Ave to Hall St)

4 Mile Rd (Lincoln Lake to Montcalm Ave)

Ashley (North of 3 Mile Rd)

Boynton (Vergennes to Bailey)

McPherson (Alden Nash to Parnell)

4 Mile Rd (Murray Lake to Parnell)

Mcpherson (Lincoln Lake to Alden Nash)

Conservation (Fero to McCabe)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.