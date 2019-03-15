Michigan man may avoid additional jail time in fatal crash

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who’s pleaded guilty to reckless driving in a crash that killed two people could avoid more jail time through a delayed sentence agreement.

Authorities say Chase Batdorff ran a stop sign and caused the July 29 crash in Hamlin Township that killed John and Nancy Gutierrez. Batdorff has been in custody at Eaton County Jail since February.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Batdorff’s sentencing has been delayed until February 2020. The agreement says his charges will be reduced to misdemeanor counts of moving violation causing death if Batdorff stays out of trouble over the next year.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris Anderson says Batdorff would then be placed on probation for two years.

John Gutierrez’s sister, Lupe Shakespeare, says the family supports the deal to give Batdorff a second chance.

