Michigan mauls Iowa in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, 74-53

CHICAGO, IL. — Michigan racked up its ninth straight win in Big Ten Tournament contests Friday night, with a 74-53 hammering of the Iowa Hawkeyes in the quarterfinals at the United Center.

It was the Wolverines’ first game in this year’s post-regular season tourney, and the victory avenged their 74-59 loss to Iowa on February 1st.

Michigan (27-5) jumped out to a quick lead on Iowa, hitting seven three-point shots and converting seven Hawkeyes turnovers into 11 points in the first half, after which the Wolverines led 40-27.

Tournament third-seed Michigan advances to play seventh-seeded Minnesota in the tournament semifinals. Earlier Friday, the Golden Gophers upset Big Ten regular season co-champion Purdue, 75-73.

